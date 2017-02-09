Lake Superior State Snaps Ferris State’s Win Streak

Posted 11:13 PM, February 9, 2017, by

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State Bulldogs were on a 15-game win streak before hosting the Lake Superior State Lakers on Thursday night. The game would come down to the final minute, but the Lakers would come away with the 83-79 win.

