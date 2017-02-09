Lunar eclipse Friday night

WEST MICHIGAN- If you’re one that enjoys a look to the heavens above, this Friday you’ll be in for a real treat.

While this won’t be the incredible celestial event that is the solar eclipse this August, this will have to hold us over until then as we expect a penumbral eclipse this Friday night after sunset. In the diagram above, I’ve illustrated how it will appear to you on Friday night. On the left, that’s what you’d normally see in a full moon. On the right, that’s what the moon will look Friday during our penumbral lunar eclipse. It will be a subtle shadow, but you’ll notice the difference with the naked eye.

So why is this eclipse more subtle than a normal lunar eclipse? It’s because during most eclipses that we’re used to, the dramatic effects are seen when we pass through the umbra. We pass through the outer edge of the shadow, so that’s what’s seen on our view of the moon.

Weather will TRY to cooperate, but we’re still going to deal with some cloud cover. I think it’s possible that some areas will have the opportunity to see it, while others will be too cloudy.