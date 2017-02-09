× Pedestrian killed after getting trapped under vehicle in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person died Thursday evening after being hit by a car on a busy Grand Rapids intersection.

Grand Rapids police say it happened just after 7 p.m. on 44th St SE west of Kalamazoo Ave. The pedestrian was walking on the road and was trapped under the vehicle, killing them.

Westbound traffic is shut down at the intersection. Eastbound traffic is blocked.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.