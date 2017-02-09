× Pedestrian hit and killed after jaywalking in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person died Thursday evening after police say they jaywalked across a busy Grand Rapids road.

Grand Rapids police say it happened just after 7 p.m. on 44th St SE west of Kalamazoo Ave. The pedestrian was crossing 44th but was struck by an SUV. That person was trapped under the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound traffic is shut down at the intersection. Eastbound traffic is blocked.

The driver was not ticketed for the incident. Police do not believe at this time that alcohol or drugs played a role in this crash.

Police say information on the victim will be released later.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.