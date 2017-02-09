Pedestrian hit and killed after jaywalking in GR

Posted 7:55 PM, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 09:33PM, February 9, 2017
image2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person died Thursday evening after police say they jaywalked across a busy Grand Rapids road.

Grand Rapids police say it happened just after 7 p.m. on 44th St SE west of Kalamazoo Ave. The pedestrian was crossing 44th but was struck by an SUV. That person was trapped under the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound traffic is shut down at the intersection. Eastbound traffic is blocked.

The driver was not ticketed for the incident. Police do not believe at this time that alcohol or drugs played a role in this crash.

Police say information on the victim will be released later.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew at the scene working to learn more. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Sasha Jenae

    Why didn’t they remove the person from under the car? It appears that the body is still under the car right now and it is more than one hour since the incident occurred….it is possible they could have tried to revive the person if they were still under the vehicle.

    Reply