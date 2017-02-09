Plan a day of indoor play and endless food at Craig’s Cruisers

Posted 12:45 PM, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 12:44PM, February 9, 2017

A lot of outdoor plans get canceled due to Michigan weather, but that's not the case if you plan a day of play at Craig's Cruisers!

Todd and Leigh Ann stopped by to check out the new games, and got a snack at the buffet.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Craig's Cruisers is offering two special packages:

  • Package 1 – $29.99
    • 2 Buffets, 4 Attractions and $10 Video Credit
  • Package 2 – $49.99
    • 2 Buffets, 10 Attractions and $10 Video Credit

These packages are available to buy February 10 through 12.

For more information on upcoming deals, visit CraigsCruisers.com.

