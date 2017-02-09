Plan a day of indoor play and endless food at Craig’s Cruisers

A lot of outdoor plans get canceled due to Michigan weather, but that's not the case if you plan a day of play at Craig's Cruisers!
Todd and Leigh Ann stopped by to check out the new games, and got a snack at the buffet.
Just in time for Valentine's Day, Craig's Cruisers is offering two special packages:
- Package 1 – $29.99
- 2 Buffets, 4 Attractions and $10 Video Credit
- Package 2 – $49.99
- 2 Buffets, 10 Attractions and $10 Video Credit
These packages are available to buy February 10 through 12.
For more information on upcoming deals, visit CraigsCruisers.com.