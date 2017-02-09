Police: 2 injured in suspected drunk driving crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were injured Thursday in a crash at Mt. Olivet Road and Riverview.

Kalamazoo Police say the two vehicle crash was reported at about 5:18 p.m. According to a release, a 46-year-old man ran a stop sign at Mt. Olivet and hit a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old woman.

The man was unconscious when officials arrived at the scene. Police say in a release that drugs and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash and he could face charges. He was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The woman suffered a hip injury in the crash. Officials say a 3-year-old child in her vehicle was not injured.