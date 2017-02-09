× Police search for man who stole package off Kentwood porch

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Police are looking for the man who stole a package off of someone’s porch this week and the theft was caught on camera.

In the home surveillance video, you can see the man walk up to the door, look around, and grab the package and walk away.

The incident happened Tuesday, after Federal Express dropped off the package.

The homeowners were out of town. The security system activates when the door bell rings, so they can see when their packages are delivered.

If you recognize the suspect, call Kentwood Police or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Raw Video: