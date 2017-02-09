Rep. Amash town hall in Grand Rapids tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - U.S. Representative Justin Amash is holding a town hall in Grand Rapids tonight and there will be plenty to talk about.

Rep. Amash (R- Grand Rapids), is co-sponsor of a bill to end the U.S. Department of Education, where West Michigan native Betsy DeVos was just confirmed as Secretary of Education by President Donald Trump.

Amash has also taken a stance against Trump's immigration ban saying that he should work with Congress before changing immigration law.

Amash will be at City High Middle School at 1720 Plainfield Avenue NE in Grand Rapids from 6:00pm to 7:00pm. FOX 17 will be talking one-on-one with Amash at the event and we'll have more on FOX 17 News at 10:00pm.

