Barry Co. Road Commission worker struck by vehicle

PLAINWELL, Mich. -- A Barry County Road Commission worker is injured after being struck by a passing car Thursday afternoon.
The Road Commission tells FOX 17 the worker was struck while working on a guardrail around 12:20 p.m. Thursday near Doster Road and Merlau Avenue, near the Pine Lake Grocery.
The worker who was holding a flag, reportedly suffered a leg injury. The injury is non-life threateing
The 80-year-old Plainwell man driving the vehicle that hit the worker did stop and was questioned by police.
2 comments
Chris
Reminds me of Holland Christian school staff member that hit that kid on 31 and just drove to work. If it was young gen X or milli they would of went to jail
Common cents
This guy did stop and was questioned by police. Probably too old to be driving though.