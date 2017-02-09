Barry Co. Road Commission worker struck by vehicle

Posted 1:13 PM, February 9, 2017, by and , Updated at 04:40PM, February 9, 2017

PLAINWELL, Mich. -- A Barry County Road Commission worker is injured after being struck by a passing car Thursday afternoon.

The Road Commission tells FOX 17 the worker was struck while working on a guardrail around 12:20 p.m. Thursday near Doster Road and Merlau Avenue, near the Pine Lake Grocery.

The worker who was holding a flag, reportedly suffered a leg injury.   The injury is non-life threateing

The 80-year-old Plainwell man driving the vehicle that hit the worker did stop and was questioned by police.

