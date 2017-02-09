Upcoming shows and events coming to Kalamazoo State Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kalamazoo State Theatre has been a staple in the heart of Kalamazoo since 1927, and has been putting on amazing acts for the past 90 years.

Leigh Ann sat down with Stephanie Hinman and Krystal Brorson to discuss the history of the theater and upcoming shows.

Take a look at the line up of shows the theater will be hosting for their 90th year:

February 14- Fifty Shades of Shakespeare

February 17- Jagged Edge

February 17- WSG Donell Jones & Kelly Price

March 14- WSG Joan Shelly

March 14- WILCO

March 18- An Evening with Dawes

April 1- 2017 Kalamazoo NPC Bodybuilding Championship

April 2- Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benét

April 2- M.E. Tour

April 8- WSG Nick LaVelle

April 9- Los Lobos

April 21- Tommy Castro and Mike Zito, with The Painkillers

April 21- Six Strings Down Tour

April 25- Blues Traveler

May 11- Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

May 12- Jesse Cook and His Band

May 13- The Mersey Beatles

For tickets prices and show details, visit kazoostate.com.