Upcoming shows and events coming to Kalamazoo State Theatre

The Kalamazoo State Theatre has been a staple in the heart of Kalamazoo since 1927, and has been putting on amazing acts for the past 90 years.
Leigh Ann sat down with Stephanie Hinman and Krystal Brorson to discuss the history of the theater and upcoming shows.
Take a look at the line up of shows the theater will be hosting for their 90th year:
- February 14- Fifty Shades of Shakespeare
- February 17- Jagged Edge
- February 17- WSG Donell Jones & Kelly Price
- March 14- WSG Joan Shelly
- March 14- WILCO
- March 18- An Evening with Dawes
- April 1- 2017 Kalamazoo NPC Bodybuilding Championship
- April 2- Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benét
- April 2- M.E. Tour
- April 8- WSG Nick LaVelle
- April 9- Los Lobos
- April 21- Tommy Castro and Mike Zito, with The Painkillers
- April 21- Six Strings Down Tour
- April 25- Blues Traveler
- May 11- Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn
- May 12- Jesse Cook and His Band
- May 13- The Mersey Beatles
For tickets prices and show details, visit kazoostate.com.