GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A woman accused of abusing a patient over a year ago at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans pleaded 'not guilty' during her arraignment Thursday morning.

Laurie Botbyl is charged with 4th degree vulnerable adult abuse. She is accused of pushing a wheelchair with a patient still it and letting it go last March. The wheelchair collided with a cabinet and was captured on video.

The charge the Botbyl is facing is a one-year misdemeanor.