Wyoming auto shop closed by Mich. Sec. of State

WYOMING, Mich. – The Michigan Secretary of State has ordered a Wyoming auto repair shop to close because it was operating without certified mechanics and other violations.

Ruth Johnson made the announcement Thursday regarding Blackwood Auto Repair at 1523 Godfrey Suite B, in Wyoming. Her office says that during a general compliance inspection, the shop had done auto body repair work for customers without employing any certified mechanics. They say the shop also did not have a consumer information sign posted and had no sign or printed messages for customers informing them of their right to replace parts. They also said that the shop gave customers improper final invoices.

Anyone with complaints about Blackwood Auto Repair should call the office’s Investigative Services Automotive Complaint Line at 517-335-1410.

The shop is prohibited from performing any further repairs until the owners comply with state law.