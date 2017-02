Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. - You can now 'Eat Mor Chikin' at a 2nd location in West Michigan.

Chick-fil-A #2 opened Thursday morning at 54th Street and U.S. 131 in Wyoming. The first 100 people in line got a card for free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Operators hope that the opening will relieve some of the traffic issues from around the Gaines Township restaurant, which opened last month.