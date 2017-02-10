× Customer armed with handgun shoots assault suspect in local party store

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man who walked into a party store on the lake shore ended up breaking up an assault late Thursday night by shooting the suspect. Police say he was legally carrying his firearm, and acted in self defense.

It happened at around 10:20 p.m. at the Columbia Ave One Stop in Holland.

Police say a 29-year-old male suspect was assaulting a woman in the store when another customer entered the building. The 43-year-old man attempted to break up the assault when the suspect turned his attention on the new customer and began attacking him instead.

Little did the suspect know that the customer was armed with a handgun. The man drew his weapon and shot the attacker twice.

The suspect was last listed in critical condition.

Police say the armed customer acted in self defense, and was legally carrying his firearm with a valid Concealed Pistol License. He is cooperating with the investigation and will not be arrested.