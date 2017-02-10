Fire damages interior of building with four medical marijuana operations

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Fire caused $60,000 to $70,000 of damage to a commercial building in Muskegon that housed four licensed medical marijuana grow operations this week.

The fire happened Wednesday morning at the building at 181 S. Getty in Muskegon. A tenant occupying a garage discovered the fire and called 911, according to Muskegon Police.

Muskegon Fire officials and the West Michigan Enforcement Team say the fire was caused by an explosion believed to be from butane igniting from a refrigerator motor. The butane was being use to make Butane Hash Oil by an assistant of the owner. A broken water pipe put the fire out.

The building only suffered minor damage, but the electrical system was extensively damaged.

The fire is still under investigation. Anyone with more information should call Muskegon Police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.