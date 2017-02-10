Guess when snowmobile falls through Michigan ice, win money

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — When will an old snowmobile fall through ice in a community in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula? The best guess could be worth $1,000.

An old snowmobile is perched above the ice on Portage Lake in Houghton. The Houghton Rotary Club is holding a contest to raise money for local scholarships. The winner will be the person who comes closest to guessing the date and time that the 1970s Johnson snowmobile falls through the ice.

The Daily Mining Gazette says a guess costs $5 or three for $10. The cash prize depends on the number of entries. There’s more information posted online.

Organizers say fluids were drained from the snowmobile so it won’t pollute Portage Lake when it sinks. It’s also tied to shore with a cable.