Hamilton Girls Win 45-43

Posted 11:39 PM, February 10, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Holland Christian girls taking on Hamilton at the Holland Civic Center hoping to pull even with Hamilton at the top of the OK Green, but Hamilton would come away with the 45-43 win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s