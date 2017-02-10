ZEELAND, Mich.--- Zeeland West hosted Lowell in non league action. The Red Arrows won a close one over the Dux 54-52.
Lowell wins a tight one over Zeeland West 54-52
-
Demetrius Lake scores 46 as Holland tops Zeeland West
-
Forest Hills Northern tops Zeeland West in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
Boonyasith leads Jenison to win over Zeeland East
-
Forest Hills Northern Boys Win 54-43
-
Godwin Heights improves to 6-0
-
-
Godwin Heights beats Lowell 84-50
-
FH Northern Girls Win 39-37 Over Lowell
-
Jordan Walker Scores 33 Points as Mona Shores Tops Grand Rapids Catholic Central
-
Rockford wins 64-53 over Lowell in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
One Win from Ford Field: State Semifinals Preview
-
-
Lowell Tops Forest Hills Central in Another Thriller
-
Blue Bloods Square Off for District Title
-
Unity Christian knocks off Zeeland East by two