Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 10

1. President Donald Trump’s travel ban is headed to the Supreme Court.

Previously the original ban prevented citizens and green-card holders from seven majority Muslim countries from traveling to the U.S.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Trump, which means those affected can now travel freely to and from the United States.

President Trump wants to resume the ban, and is expected to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. For now, the Justice Department is reviewing the decision.

2. Just weeks after Sears announced it’s leaving of Woodland Mall, a new store will be taking his place.

The first Von Maur in West Michigan will fill part of the spot; the rest of the space will be filled by a few small shops and a handful of casual restaurants.

Sears has been an anchor store at Woodland since it opened; now it’s one of many to close as early as next month.

Von Maur sells everything from clothing to luggage to jewelry. Woodland Mall says all of the new stores should be open by 2019.

3. Dessert Wars is the place to be for people with a big sweet tooth!

Local bakeries, caterers, and restaurants will go head-to-head to determine who has the best dessert in Grand Rapids.

A portion of the money made will be donated to Kids Food Basket.

It’s all happening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

4. There’s a full slate of winter activities planned in Grand Rapids for the Inaugural Snow Days event.

The five day festival runs from February 10 through 14.

A couple events include the return of Valentice and Human Hungry Hungry Hippos.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

5. They snuggle up with you when you’re snuggling up with a good glass of wine, so why not have them join in on the fun?

Brandon from Colorado created a new business venture called Apollo Peak Pet Wines.

It’s not actually wine, but rather a healthy pet beverage made with beets. Brandon says they’re packed with anti-oxidants for cats and dogs, and make a beautiful red color that looks like it could be wine.

Some of the wine names include Pinot Meow, Moscato, White Kittendel, Catbernais, and the Meowtini.