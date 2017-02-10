Muskegon Heights Wins 69-62 Over Ludington

Posted 11:19 PM, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 11:22PM, February 10, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich. --  Muskegon Heights hosting Ludington on Friday, who was their only league loss so far this year. Muskegon Heights would come away with the 69-62 win to be tied with Ludington for first in the Lakes Eight conference.

