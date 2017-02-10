Muskegon Heights Wins 69-62 Over Ludington
-
Muskegon Heights Win the Battle of Muskegon Over Muskegon Catholic Central
-
Muskegon Heights Runs Past Muskegon Catholic Central
-
Godwin Heights wins Cornerstone Gold Division Championship 69-67
-
Police: Man found shot to death in Muskegon Heights
-
Puppies rescued in Muskegon Heights almost ready for adoption
-
-
Muskegon runs past Byron Center for regional title
-
Video shows firefighters battle car fire in frigid temps
-
Muskegon Heights looks to update zoning plan after 8 years
-
Muskegon CC wins district title, 42-0, over Beal City
-
Keith Guy picks up 100th win as coach at Muskegon
-
-
Muskegon wins 39th straight conference game
-
Muskegon wins at Rockford for season opening win
-
Michigan says 38 schools are subject to potential closure; Kalamazoo and Muskegon Hts. on list