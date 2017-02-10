Otsego Beats Plainwell 52-48

Posted 11:27 PM, February 10, 2017, by

OTSEGO, Mich. -- Plainwell and Otsego tied in the loss column at the top of the Wolverine North as they faced off on Friday night. But the home team came away with the win, Otsego wins 52-48.

