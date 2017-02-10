× Police searching for armed robbery suspects targeting delivery drivers in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is searching for a group of suspects accused of robbing two different food delivery drivers who say they were robbed at gunpoint late Thursday.

The first happened around 10:06 p.m. in the area of 1200 Summit Avenue. The victim tells police that three male suspects armed with a handgun stole cash and personal property.

A second armed robbery involving a delivery driver was called in around 10:58 p.m. Thursday in the area of 700 Summit Park Court but this time the victim says they were approached by a lone male.

A K-9 was used to try and track the suspects in both incidents but was unsuccessful.