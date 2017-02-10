Professional bull riders make their way to Van Andel Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saddle up, because professional bull riders are coming to Grand Rapids to go head-to-head with the fiercest bulls in the country.

The Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour features some of the best athletes in bull riding, like Eric Lee from Adrian, Michigan. He's been competing in rodeos since he was in high school, and has had multiple Top 5 wins in previous PBR competitions.

With over two hours of intense bull riding action, it's not even close to a typical rodeo. Fans will be at the edge of their seat as 2000 pound bulls try to buck off their riders, with high-energy sounds, lights, and special effects.

The Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour will be on Saturday, February 11 at Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $15 to $125, and cost $5 extra the day of the show. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.