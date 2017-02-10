Protesters greet DeVos in her first visit to a public school

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several dozen protesters are gathered outside a public school where Betsy DeVos is paying her first visit as education secretary in a bid to mend fences with educators after a bruising confirmation battle.
DeVos visited Jefferson Middle School in southwest DC early Friday. About 50 protesters gathered outside the school, holding signs and shouting “We fight back!”
DeVos has previously worked to promote charter schools and school voucher programs, which her critics say would hurt public schools. She was confirmed for the job by the Senate on Tuesday by the narrowest possible margins, after two Republicans opposed her.
Journalists were prevented from entering the school to cover the event.
Vast Right Wing Conspirace
Just your typical liberals – well acting like liberals. They do not want their children to receive a good education, they want other people’s kids indoctrinated by the liberal teachers into believing only liberal doctrine!
Chief Waukazoo
Maybe the protestors are teachers. If they are parents it’s strange they wouldn’t want something better for their kids. They’re probably just professional protestors on Soros’ payroll.
Cindy
People seriously need to get a life. She is trying and now they want to be rude. How do expect to get kindness if you dont show it. Im so sick of people.
Mac Woods
Does anyone on the left have a job? I’ve never seen a group with so many collective man hours to burn at protests all over the country………
Chief Waukazoo
For some of them, that is their job! George Soros pays a lot of protesters, mostly through other organizations.