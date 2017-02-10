Skies may be cooperating for Friday night’s eclipse

FOX 17 – Skies may be cooperating for tonight’s penumbral eclipse!

While this won’t be the incredible celestial event that is the solar eclipse this August, this will have to hold us over until then.

The eclipse actually starts before sundown and will peak at about 7:45pm.

Now this isn’t a total eclipse. This will be a subtle shadow across the moon, but you will see a difference.

Also tonight, if you have binoculars or a telescope, you can look low on the horizon to the southwest and possibly see Comet 45P.