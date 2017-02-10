Skies may be cooperating for Friday night’s eclipse

Posted 4:27 PM, February 10, 2017, by
dayplanner_pm

Friday evening sky forecast

FOX 17 – Skies may be cooperating for tonight’s penumbral eclipse!

While this won’t be the incredible celestial event that is the solar eclipse this August, this will have to hold us over until then.

The eclipse actually starts before sundown and will peak at about 7:45pm.

astronomy

Now this isn’t a total eclipse.  This will be a subtle shadow across the moon, but you will see a difference.

eclipse

Also tonight, if you have binoculars or a telescope, you can look low on the horizon to the southwest and possibly see Comet 45P.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment