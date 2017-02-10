Social security and saving for retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Social Security is one of those really misunderstood programs that provide benefits, but how do you know when it's time to start collecting those benefits?

Michael Markey, the co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network, shares a few quick tips on how to Fireproof Your Finances.

Social security is considered another source of income when it's time to collect, so why not take advantage of those benefit when you can? So if you collect, save the money, and keep your spending habits in check, it'll make for a longer and more comfortable retirement.

If you would like to more information on how you can fireproof your finances, visit www.legacyfinancialnetwork.com or call 1-855-LFNETWORK.