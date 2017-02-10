Suspect identified and charged in hospital purse thefts

Posted 1:29 PM, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 01:31PM, February 10, 2017
dawn-flowers

Dawn Marie Flowers (Kent Co Jail)

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Dawn Marie Flowers, 46, was charged in court Thursday for allegedly stealing women’s purses from hospitals and using their credit cards at local retailers.

The 46-year-old was arraigned in a Kent County courtroom Thursday afternoon on several charges. She is charged with ‘Larceny in a Building’, ‘Stealing/Retaining a Financial Transaction Device without consent’ and ‘Possession of a Financial Transaction Device’; each carrying a potential 4-year penalty.  She is also being charged with being an habitual offender, which carries a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

The Sheriff’s Department says Flowers was arrested Wednesday after they posted a surveillance image of her on their Facebook asking the public to help identify her.

