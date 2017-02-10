Suspect sought in Grandville bank robbery

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Police are searching for the man who they say robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

The robbery was reported at about 2:16 p.m. at Comerica Bank, 4480 Wilson Ave. SW.

Police say in a release that the suspect was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, lighter colored pants, a ski mask, dark gloves and sunglasses. No other description was provided, but police did release two surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Grandville Police at 616-774-2345.