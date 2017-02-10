Suspect sought in Grandville bank robbery

Posted 6:30 PM, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 06:31PM, February 10, 2017

Photo Gallery

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Police are searching for the man who they say robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

The robbery was reported at about 2:16 p.m. at Comerica Bank, 4480 Wilson Ave. SW.

Police say in a release that the suspect was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, lighter colored pants, a ski mask, dark gloves and sunglasses. No other description was provided, but police did release two surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Grandville Police at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s