Two hurt in Ottawa County crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. — Two women were injured following a crash Friday afternoon in Ottawa County.

It happened at the intersection of Baldwin Street and 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 52-year-old Zeeland woman (driving a 2008 Town and Country) was seriously injured when her vehicle reportedly ran a red light and was T-Boned by a car attempting to turn at the traffic light. The other driver, a 46-year-old Hudsonville woman, was also injured. She was listed in stable condition.

Both women were taken to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The crash remains under investigation.