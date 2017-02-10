West Ottawa Hockey Wins 4-2

HOLLAND, Mich. -- West Ottawa and Mattawan hockey faced off Friday at Edge Ice Arena. After a scoreless first period, West Ottawa would go on to win 4-2.

