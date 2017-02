× 1 person shot in Wyoming, condition unknown

WYOMING, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says one person was shot in the area of Burlingame and Burton Street early Saturday morning.

It happened after 12:30 a.m.

Witnesses tell FOX17 that officers have a home on Berkley Avenue SW surrounded.

The condition of the victim is not yet known and no word on a suspect(s) description.

We have a crew on the way and will continue to keep you posted as we learn more.