Abbie Kopf recovering after second skull replacement surgery

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kalamazoo shooting rampage survivor Abigail Kopf is recovering after undergoing a skull replacement surgery Friday.

The Facebook page dedicated to posting about her recovery says the surgery went very well, however, left her with a massive headache throughout the night.

Kopf, now 15, is one of two survivors of the Feb. 20 shooting rampage that left six people dead across Kalamazoo.

This was the second time Kopf had to have a plate inserted into her skull; the first had to be removed over the summer after one of the incisions became infected.

A memorial is going to be dedicated to those killed and hurt by the shooting. The plans for the memorial will be released on the one-year anniversary of the shooting at the Wings Event Center.