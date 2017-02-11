× Beloved local hockey referee dies after battle with cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dave Rue, a beloved and well-known local hockey referee, died Saturday morning following a battle with lung cancer, family confirmed to FOX 17.

Rue had been a mentor for young hockey players and a high school referee for 10 years. But his lung cancer diagnosis in July 2016 forced him to stop working to focus on treatment.

In December, hundreds turned out for a charity hockey game in Byron Center to raise awareness and money for Rue’s cancer fight. It was once of many instances when the local hockey community stepped up to support him.

“It is priceless, absolutely priceless,” Rue told FOX 17 in December. “It’s overwhelming, I can’t believe all of the people that have taken the time and went out of their way.”