Cornerstone Clinches Regular Season WHAC Title

Posted 11:10 PM, February 11, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Cornerstone Eagles looking for redemption hosting Davenport on Saturday after losing to the Panthers in January. In potentially their last meeting, due to Davenport's move to the GLIAC next year, Cornerstone came away with the 79-66 win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s