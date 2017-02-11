Fore! The West Michigan Golf Show is in town this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Don’t let the cold weather fool you, its golf season in West Michigan.

This weekend, the West Michigan Golf Show is in town at DeVos place. On Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. you can take advantage of great deals, the newest in apparel, equipment and innovation, and get lessons and tips from those who know the sport best.

Kyle Wittenbacj, Ferris golf coach and PGA Pro joins the FOX 17 Weekend Morning crew. You can see Kyle and many other vendors and players this weekend. Ticket costs vary and for more information click here.