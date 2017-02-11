× GRR’s snow removal machine getting national attention

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is getting national attention after posting a video to its Facebook page this week showing one of it’s powerful snow removal machines at work.

Take a look at this video showing what’s called the “Snow Wolf” clearing the airport runways.

The machine is capable of throwing snow anywhere between 150 and 200 feet depending on how heavy it is, according to GRR.

Michigan’s own Ginger Zee from Good Morning America saw this video and actually shared this with her viewers.