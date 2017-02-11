Michigan leaders respond to the death of Mike Ilitch
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Rick Snyder offering heartfelt condolences to the Ilitch family late Friday following the death of Mike Ilitch.
Gov. Snyder releasing this statement:
“Mike Ilitch stood as a powerhouse in so many ways across Michigan, and we are a better state today because of the positive differences he made in our communities. He was a strong businessman, an innovative leader, and a loving family man. He was passionate about the city of Detroit and served a critical role in the city’s comeback, investing time, effort, and resources to help craft a better vision for Detroit.“Whether at Comerica Park, the Fox Theatre, or a Red Wings playoff game, Mike had a role in helping create some of our favorite memories, and he will always hold a special place in our hearts.“Over the years, Sue and I have become good friends with the Ilitch family, and we will miss Mike dearly. On behalf of the state of Michigan, we offer our heartfelt condolences to Mike’s wife, Marian, and his entire family. We ask you to keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.”
Lt. Gov. Brian Calley remembering Ilitch by releasing this statement:
“Mike Ilitch was a visionary who always believed in the City of Detroit and its potential. He continued to invest in Detroit and our sports teams when others were turning away. Mr. Ilitch’s leadership and passion were unmatched and he will always be remembered in the legacy of Detroit and our state.“He will truly be missed and my condolences are with the Ilitch family during this difficult time.”