Michigan leaders respond to the death of Mike Ilitch

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Rick Snyder offering heartfelt condolences to the Ilitch family late Friday following the death of Mike Ilitch.

Gov. Snyder releasing this statement:

“Mike Ilitch stood as a powerhouse in so many ways across Michigan, and we are a better state today because of the positive differences he made in our communities. He was a strong businessman, an innovative leader, and a loving family man. He was passionate about the city of Detroit and served a critical role in the city’s comeback, investing time, effort, and resources to help craft a better vision for Detroit.

“Whether at Comerica Park, the Fox Theatre, or a Red Wings playoff game, Mike had a role in helping create some of our favorite memories, and he will always hold a special place in our hearts.