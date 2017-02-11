× Mild today, turning windy and colder tomorrow

WEST MICHIGAN — It’s already above freezing this morning across virtually all of the FOX 17 viewing area, which is a sign that a mild day is in store for us. Cloudy skies will persist with a couple of weather systems in close proximity, but precipitation doesn’t look significant. We do have a cold front to our northwest and an area of low pressure developing over southeastern Nebraska, but neither weather system has much rain or snow with it at the present time:

Future Track HD doesn’t forecast any precipitation today, and just a narrow band of showers pushing through this evening:

Tomorrow, that low to our southwest will be in closer proximity to the area. In addition, an Alberta Clipper will be diving into the area from the northwest. These to systems will merge just to our east late Sunday into Monday. This will bring some scattered morning rain showers (and a rain/snow mix north of Grand Rapids), which will change to snow by afternoon.

Although these merging areas of low pressure will bring some strong winds to the area, snowfall amounts look pretty paltry:

So the wind will be the main story tomorrow afternoon as opposed to snowfall totals. Winds tomorrow will gust to 35 or even 40 mph at times, with the highest gusts expected along the lake shore.

The rest of the 7 day forecast looks fairly quiet overall, with no major snow storms expected. It does look colder for the middle of the week, but nothing unusual for this time of year with temperatures near or just slightly below average on Wednesday and Thursday.