Rallies planned Saturday against Planned Parenthood part of nationwide call for change

WEST MICHIGAN — At least two of 200 planned protests against federal funding for Planned Parenthood are set to take place Saturday in West Michigan.

‘Grand Rapids Right to Life‘ is sponsoring a rally outside the Planned Parenthood at 425 Cherry Street SE in Grand Rapids from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

More than 300 people involved in a group called ‘ProKzoo’ are planning to rally outside of the Planned Parenthood: Kalamazoo Health Center, 4201 W. Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo.

The events are just two of the 200 rallies being coordinated nationwide by #ProtestPP Coalition on Saturday.

The group says the rally is to call for Planned Parenthood to be stripped of all federal funding and to redirect that funding to other federally qualified health centers that do not perform abortions, according to a release.