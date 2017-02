ACROSS MICHIGAN — After the announcement of Mike Ilitch’s death Friday, thousands took to social media to express condolences and share their memories they had with the ‘Motown Mogul’.

During the ‘Duel in the D’ at Joe Louis Arena Friday night, between Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans, players payed tribute with a moment silence.

The Joe holds a moment of silence for Mr. Ilitch who passed away at the age of 87 this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/fpUZuvMRmc — Joe Louis Arena (@JoeLouisArena) February 11, 2017

Detroit Pistons tweeting out to the Ilitch family, expressing its condolences as well.