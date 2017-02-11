× West Michigan bakery plans pop-up flower shop for Valentine’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you still haven’t purchased a Valentine’s Day gift yet for your loved one, we’ve got the inside scoop on an event happening in Grand Rapids that will allow you to kill two birds with one stone.

Little Lucy`s Café in Grand Rapids` Creston neighborhood is partnering with Glamour and Grit Floral for a pop-up flower shop on Valentine`s Day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There you can find a variety of floral arrangements and several sweets.