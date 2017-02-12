× Adele swears, restarts during George Michael Grammy tribute

(CNN) — For the second year in a row, Adele had a rough moment at the Grammy Awards but powered through.

The singer had CBS censors hard at work on Sunday after her tribute to George Michael went awry, prompting her to swear and ask for a restart while on stage.

She was just moments into her slowed down take of “Fastlove” when she paused.

“I know it’s live TV, I’m sorry,” she said, before she was briefly cut-off by a censor. “I can’t do it again like last year. I’m sorry for swearing and I’m sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again?”

The tribute was Adele’s second performance of the night. The singer kicked off Sunday’s show with a pitch-perfect rendition of her hit “Hello.”

“I can’t mess this up for him,” she said, as the crowd cheered.

Before attempting the song again, she also apologized to Grammy Awards producer Ken Ehrlich.

Last year, Adele’s performance of “All I Ask” was plagued by sound problems after piano mics fell onto the instrument’s strings, causing a distracting, tinny sound throughout.

After finishing “Fastlove,” fellow artists showed their support for Adele in the audience with a standing ovation — and on Twitter.

#Adele taught us a all a great lesson just now. If it's not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 13, 2017

it's crazy we think we need to be perfect all the time but the best moment from tonight will be adele showing us its ok not to be perfect — christina perri (@christinaperri) February 13, 2017

When you're so boss that you stop a performance at the #GRAMMYS to start over and do it right in order to honor the artist. Love you @Adele — Joy Williams (@joywilliams) February 13, 2017

“#Adele taught us a all a great lesson just now. If it’s not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl,” wrote Bette Milder.

“It’s crazy we think we need to be perfect all the time but the best moment from tonight will be Adele showing us its ok not to be perfect,” wrote Christina Perri.

Adele later won the Grammy for song of the year and began her acceptance speech by apologizing again.

“First of all, I really do apologize for swearing. It was George Michael. I love him; he means a lot to me,” she said. “I’m really sorry if I offended anyone, anywhere.”