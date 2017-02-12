× Area businesses help unveil MDA Shamrocks program today

WEST MICHIGAN — More than 400 retailers throughout Greater Michigan are uniting to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) free kids and adults from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases that severely weaken muscle strength and mobility by participating in MDA Shamrocks.

The MDA Shamrocks program begins Feb. 12th and runs through mid April.

Participating retailers invite customers to join them in the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day fundraising program, by adding an iconic paper Shamrock (pinup) to their purchase at check-out for just a $1, $5 or a larger contribution – all benefiting MDA.

Local retailers and restaurants in the Greater Michigan area participating in the nationwide program include the following:

Applebee’s Restaurants (select locations)

Citgo Retailers – American Gas & Oil, Fick & Sons, Corrigan Oil, Krist Oil, Lawson’s Oil, PriMar Petroleum, and Watkins Oil

Franks Supermarket

Harding’s Market (select locations)

Instant Cash Advance

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Martin’s Supermarkets

Orchard Markets

Polly’s Country Markets

Schmuckal Oil

Sparty’s

The Kroger Company

Tuffy’s

United Financial Credit Union

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

We’re Rolling Pretzel

“For many of us the Shamrock is a symbol of luck, but for families fighting muscle-debilitating diseases, MDA Shamrocks represent so much more — strength, independence and life,” said Area Director Amanda Wentzloff. “With help from our generous partners and the Greater Michigan community, we will be able to bring urgently needed answers and support to kids and adults affected by neuromuscular diseases today, as we work together to make tomorrow free from the diseases themselves.”

As the 2017 MDA Shamrocks program celebrates its 35th anniversary, it unites tens of thousands of retail locations throughout the country to benefit the organization’s shared mission to fund groundbreaking research across diseases and provide individuals with life-enhancing programs and support services, including state-of-the-art multidisciplinary care the MDA Care Center at Helen DeVos and Mercy Health St. Mary’s in Grand Rapids, as well as, MSU in East Lansing, and U of M in Ann Arbor.

Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for more than 70 area kids where they can experience the best week of the year at no cost to their families at Sherman Lake YMCA Camp in Augusta, Mich.

To learn more about the 2017 MDA Shamrocks program and how to get involved, visit mda.org/shamrocks.

About MDA

MDA is leading the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America.

Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.