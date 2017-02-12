Chef Len explains reverse searing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich. – Need a last minute place to spend Valentine’s Day? If you’re not worried about getting your hands dirty, check out American Char for some top-notch BBQ.

Chef Len joins the FOX 17 Weekend Morning team to talk about the process of reverse searing, using salmon. Head to American Char on Tuesday to try it for yourself with a combo of smoked brisket and risotto.

American Char will also be celebrating their one year anniversary this week, and on April 29th, they’ll be kicking off the summer barbeque season with a day of BBQ, live music and much more.

Check out Chef Len’s cooking tips above and below, Chef gets cozy with the morning crew on the big red couch.

American Char is located 6394 Adams Street in Zeeland. You can also check them out on Facebook.