Surrounded by family and friends, Kevin proposed to his girlfriend Taylor, on the court in front of a crowd of fans. Kevin then went on to score a team high 19 points in the win over Lourdes.
Davenport basketball player Kevin Rich proposes on Senior Day
-
Davenport beats Aquinas, 82-64
-
Kevin Rich proposes on Senior Day
-
#3 Davenport beats Siena Heights, 84-57
-
Michigan-Dearborn Upsets 8th Ranked Davenport
-
Davenport falls to Indiana Tech, 85-66
-
-
Davenport holds off Concordia, 78-67
-
Davenport Beats Northwestern Ohio 77-69
-
Davenport beats Marygrove, 89-75
-
Davenport knocks off top ranked Cornerstone, 90-81
-
Taylor hands Davenport 1st loss
-
-
Cornerstone Clinches Regular Season WHAC Title
-
Vande Streek gets 400th win at Calvin College
-
Donkeys fill high school gym for charity basketball game