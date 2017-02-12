Davenport basketball player Kevin Rich proposes on Senior Day

Posted 11:07 PM, February 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45PM, February 12, 2017

 GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last weekend, Davenport basketball player, Kevin Rich, decided to make their Senior Day festivities a little more special.

Surrounded by family and friends, Kevin proposed to his girlfriend Taylor, on the court in front of a crowd of fans. Kevin then went on to score a team high 19 points in the win over Lourdes.

