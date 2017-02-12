Family and friends seeking justice for Galesburg man beaten to death

GALESBURG, Mich.–Friends and family of a Kalamazoo County man are seeking justice Sunday night. 22 year old Ryan Cole was found unconscious on the balcony of his apartment in Galesburg early Saturday morning. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Cole’s friends say they are heartbroken over the whole thing. They say it was a fight taken too far. Those who knew Cole say he was a great friend, had a baby on the way and now they want justice.

It happened at the Country View apartments in Galesburg.

“We didn’t believe it and then we did some investigation and found out that he was beaten to death,” said Jessie Nash, Cole’s friend.

Cole was taken to the hospital where he died Saturday night. No arrests have been made.

“It was a party somewhere in Galesburg and I guess things just started going downhill,” said Quinton Carpenter, Cole’s friend. “We just found out he was beaten to death.”

Cole’s friends say he was turning his life around. He had moved back home with his mother and had a baby on the way. No one was expecting this to happen.

“He was always caring, loving and he was a great kid,” said Carpenter.

With no one in custody, police are asking any witnesses to come forward with information. Cole’s friends have only one request.

“You need to fess up and you need to apologize for what you did,” said Nash. “You just took someone away from a lot of people.”

Cole’s father sent Fox 17 this statement Sunday night:

“I lost my son, Ryan. He had such a loving heart and he had such a future ahead of him. I have complete faith in the police to bring to justice those who are responsible for this horrible act. My son did not deserve this in any way, shape or form.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 269-665-4200.