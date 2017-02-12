Girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate Chicago shootings

CHICAGO (WGN) — Two girls, ages 11 and 12, are fighting for their lives after being shot in the head in two separate incidents Saturday.

Investigators say 11-year-old Takiya Holmes was sitting in the back seat of a parked mini-van in the Washington Park neighborhood with her mother, younger brother and aunt when shots were fired around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

Takiya’s mother discovered the girl was shot in the head, and rescue crews rushed her to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment. Holmes’ grandmother says she is on life support.

A 12-year-old girl was also shot in her head in a different shooting in West Englewood. She was playing with friends in a playground near Wolcott Avenue and West 57th Street just after 7 p.m. Saturday when someone fired several shots.

The girl was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Police say she was not the intended target.

Police say no one is in custody in either case and the investigations are ongoing.