BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- In honor of Black History Month, Lakeview Middle School students are hosting a soul food dinner to benefit God's Kitchen this week.

It's happening at Lakeview High School this Wednesday February 15th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Dinner is free and open to the public with a brief awards ceremony before dinner.

If you are not familiar God's Kitchen, it is a church-owned nonprofit soup kitchen.