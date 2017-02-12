× Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Allendale Township

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP,Mich.— A man is in serious condition after being hit by a car in Ottawa County early Sunday.

Deputies say the victim, 22-year-old Lloyd Orr was crossing Pierce St. near Copper Beech Apartments around 1 a.m. when he was struck.

Orr was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

The driver, 20-year-old Timothy Odea, says that he did not see Orr as he was crossing the street.

Odea was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Police say that alcohol was not a factor.