Police investigating early-morning break-in at Sparta school

Posted 5:18 AM, February 12, 2017, by , Updated at 05:30AM, February 12, 2017

SPARTA, Mich. -- Two people have been arrested and police continue to investigate after an early-morning break-in at Sparta High School.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 that an officer on routine patrol noticed the incident happening about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and called for assistance.

At some point, a search for the two suspects called for Grand Rapids Police to bring in its canine to help track them down.

An officer on scene tells FOX 17 that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the break-in.

It is not clear if the building was damaged or if anything was taken from the school.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest on this investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s