Police investigating early-morning break-in at Sparta school

SPARTA, Mich. -- Two people have been arrested and police continue to investigate after an early-morning break-in at Sparta High School.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 that an officer on routine patrol noticed the incident happening about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and called for assistance.

At some point, a search for the two suspects called for Grand Rapids Police to bring in its canine to help track them down.

An officer on scene tells FOX 17 that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the break-in.

It is not clear if the building was damaged or if anything was taken from the school.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest on this investigation.